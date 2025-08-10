Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Downgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$220.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$160.00.
Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on Shopify from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.
In related news, Senior Officer Jessica Hertz sold 10,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.30, for a total value of C$1,602,815.48. Also, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.16, for a total value of C$406,445.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,343 shares of company stock worth $6,654,837. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify is the leading global commerce company that provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, scale, market, and run a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for speed, customization, reliability, and security, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers online, in store, and everywhere in between.
