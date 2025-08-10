Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Downgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$220.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$160.00.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on Shopify from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Get Shopify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Shopify

Shopify Trading Down 0.8%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TSE SHOP opened at C$205.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$160.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$150.76. Shopify has a 52-week low of C$89.40 and a 52-week high of C$215.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$191.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.18, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

In related news, Senior Officer Jessica Hertz sold 10,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.30, for a total value of C$1,602,815.48. Also, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.16, for a total value of C$406,445.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,343 shares of company stock worth $6,654,837. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify is the leading global commerce company that provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, scale, market, and run a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for speed, customization, reliability, and security, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers online, in store, and everywhere in between.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.