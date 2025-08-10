Share Repurchase Program Announced by Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Board

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.3%

TSN opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $51.85 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.57.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

