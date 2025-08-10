Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,324 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.09% of Sempra Energy worth $42,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 2,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,000. This represents a 9.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Sempra Energy stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on SRE

Sempra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.