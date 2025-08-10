Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 196.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 514.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDT opened at $25.38 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

