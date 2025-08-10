Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $74.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.23 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.52.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 80.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on ONEOK from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.57.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

