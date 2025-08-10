Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,186,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,412,000 after purchasing an additional 464,989 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,909,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 443,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,413,000 after acquiring an additional 179,963 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,694,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 209,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after acquiring an additional 103,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.64.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $116.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $94.68 and a 1 year high of $156.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.64 and its 200-day moving average is $111.28.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

