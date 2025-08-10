Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $96.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $90.40 and a 12 month high of $97.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.71.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

