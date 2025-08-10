Salzgitter (SZGPY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect Salzgitter to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salzgitter had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Salzgitter to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were given a $0.0117 dividend. This represents a yield of 52.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Salzgitter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SZGPY. DZ Bank lowered Salzgitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Oddo Bhf lowered Salzgitter to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

