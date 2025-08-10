Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Trading Down 8.5% – What’s Next?

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. 2,572,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 5,769,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SABR. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sabre from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $731.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $687.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.16 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabre Corporation will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sabre by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 30,236 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sabre by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 194,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 744.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,638,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,625 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

