Royal Bank Of Canada Raises Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $93.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.21.

GPN stock opened at $80.96 on Thursday. Global Payments has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average of $87.50.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 32.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,050,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,462,000 after buying an additional 2,716,156 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,906,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,698,000 after buying an additional 259,590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,730,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,977,000 after buying an additional 305,987 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,070,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,760,000 after buying an additional 98,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 77.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,001,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,107,000 after buying an additional 874,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

