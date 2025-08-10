Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target to $11.00

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89BIO in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of 89BIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89BIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

89BIO Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of 89BIO stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.03, a quick ratio of 18.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.28. 89BIO has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $11.84.

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 89BIO will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $115,280.22. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 309,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,191.28. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in 89BIO by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,889,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,285 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in 89BIO in the 4th quarter worth about $32,062,000. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in 89BIO by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,478,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,737 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 89BIO by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 10,202,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in 89BIO in the 1st quarter worth about $13,199,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

