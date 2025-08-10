Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to $62.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $64.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 104.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,776,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,262,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $746,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259,267 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,968,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,354,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915,345 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,769,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,285,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,738,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,846 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

