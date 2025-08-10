Royal Bank Of Canada Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $200.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EXPE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $219.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $195.26 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $213.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.65 and a 200 day moving average of $172.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 53.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 355.8% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 68,905 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after buying an additional 53,788 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,620 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,822 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $843,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

