Roald Goethe Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Stock

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) insider Roald Goethe bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £240,000 ($322,797.58).

Roald Goethe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 25th, Roald Goethe acquired 100,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($22,864.83).

Tullow Oil Stock Down 10.6%

LON:TLW opened at GBX 9.99 ($0.13) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £184.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. Tullow Oil plc has a twelve month low of GBX 9.99 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 28.86 ($0.39). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital lowered their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 45 ($0.61) to GBX 30 ($0.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 16 ($0.22) to GBX 10 ($0.13) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

