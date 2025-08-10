Roald Goethe Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Stock

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) insider Roald Goethe bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £240,000 ($322,797.58).
Roald Goethe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 25th, Roald Goethe acquired 100,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($22,864.83).
Tullow Oil Stock Down 10.6%
LON:TLW opened at GBX 9.99 ($0.13) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £184.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. Tullow Oil plc has a twelve month low of GBX 9.99 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 28.86 ($0.39). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TLW
About Tullow Oil
Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tullow Oil
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Trump GLP-1 Pilot Program Could Boost Novo Nordisk & Eli Lilly
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Now Is a Great Time to Buy Cheniere Energy: New High Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.