Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) by 131.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,014 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ring Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 153,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ring Energy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Ring Energy by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Ring Energy by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,996 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Ring Energy

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 2,486,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $2,287,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,509,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,868,556. This represents a 10.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 8,436,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,183,625 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Trading Up 6.3%

Ring Energy stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $164.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Ring Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.0965 dividend.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

