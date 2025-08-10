Reviewing Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI) & Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Risk and Volatility

Exlites Holdings International has a beta of -2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 344% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shiseido has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exlites Holdings International and Shiseido”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Exlites Holdings International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exlites Holdings International $100,000.00 264.59 -$20,000.00 N/A N/A Shiseido $6.55 billion 1.07 -$68.94 million ($0.07) -249.86

Profitability

Exlites Holdings International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shiseido.

This table compares Exlites Holdings International and Shiseido’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exlites Holdings International -18.27% N/A N/A Shiseido -0.10% -0.15% -0.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Shiseido shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Exlites Holdings International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Exlites Holdings International beats Shiseido on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exlites Holdings International

(Get Free Report)

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. manufactures and distributes medical products. The company distributes and manufactures therapeutic pain, exercise, weight loss, and DVT prevention systems for use by patients. It sells proprietary patented and patent pending health care products, such as deep vein thrombosis units, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation units, electronic muscle stimulation units, various bracing products, and other medical and consumer healthcare products. The company also focuses on electric vehicle range extenders. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Shiseido

(Get Free Report)

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school. Further, it offers childcare facilities. The company sells its products through department, specialized cosmetic, drug, and general merchandise stores. Shiseido Company, Limited was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Exlites Holdings International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exlites Holdings International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.