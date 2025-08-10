ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,108 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of ResMed worth $223,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,493,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,139,815,000 after purchasing an additional 320,240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ResMed by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,702,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,365,000 after purchasing an additional 290,664 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 954,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,310,000 after purchasing an additional 212,201 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 773,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,072,000 after buying an additional 104,251 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,789,000 after buying an additional 65,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total transaction of $486,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,586.82. This trade represents a 25.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,070.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 455,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,936,730.16. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $4,820,479. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.83.

NYSE RMD opened at $284.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.82. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.92 and a 1 year high of $293.08.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

