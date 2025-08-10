Raymond James Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Stock

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial from C$22.25 to C$22.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.00% from the stock’s previous close.

MHC.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.19. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$18.75 and a 52 week high of C$26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$353.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.28.

Flagship Communities REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. It is formed for the purpose of owning and operating a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities and related assets, all of which are located in The United States. The objective of the trust is to provide unitholders with predictable, sustainable and growing cash distributions.

