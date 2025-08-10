Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) Holdings Decreased by Avos Capital Management LLC

Avos Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 24,588 shares during the period. Range Resources makes up approximately 1.0% of Avos Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Avos Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RRC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Range Resources by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 22,013 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $8,265,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Range Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 104,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on RRC shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Range Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Range Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.37.

Range Resources Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73. Range Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $856.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 17.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $502,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,197. The trade was a 88.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 9,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $388,652.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $560,556. This trade represents a 40.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,701 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

