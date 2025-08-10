PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) Shares Up 10.6% – Should You Buy?

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) was up 10.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $13.66. Approximately 1,402,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,064,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Equities analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourpath Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 322,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 98,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.