Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 1.4% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLD opened at $105.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.59. The company has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $132.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.74.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

