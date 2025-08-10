Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$115.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James Financial from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PBH. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$91.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$111.18.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$92.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$72.57 and a 1 year high of C$97.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$83.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$80.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00.

In other news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.57, for a total transaction of C$652,575.20. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

