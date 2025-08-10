Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$108.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$98.00 to C$108.00 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PBH has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Desjardins upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$111.18.

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$92.42 on Thursday. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$72.57 and a 12 month high of C$97.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$83.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$80.23.

In other news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.57, for a total transaction of C$652,575.20. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

