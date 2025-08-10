Polen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Polen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 57.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,257 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Coign Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% during the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $240.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.14. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $229.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.40, for a total value of $558,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,834,236.40. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 46,479 shares of company stock valued at $12,457,591 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group set a $404.00 price objective on Salesforce and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.16.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

