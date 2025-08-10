PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $3,087,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in CF Industries by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 3,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer cut shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.23.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.94.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

CF Industries declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,812,522.29. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

