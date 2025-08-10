PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,457,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,110,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 273,870 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,146,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 48,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finward Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUA opened at $10.47 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

