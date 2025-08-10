PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,986 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. BNP Paribas raised its stake in GoDaddy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Down 11.2%

GDDY stock opened at $133.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.67. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.73 and a 52 week high of $216.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 188.09% and a net margin of 17.01%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.81, for a total transaction of $596,429.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 74,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,321,044.04. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.81, for a total value of $1,246,442.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 431,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,500,807.15. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,257 shares of company stock worth $5,827,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $198.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GoDaddy

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.