PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 6,287 Shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 33.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,972,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,880,000 after buying an additional 736,809 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 32.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,769,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,499,000 after buying an additional 682,530 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the fourth quarter worth $14,367,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 81.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,006,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,722,000 after buying an additional 450,955 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 40.2% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,454,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,605,000 after buying an additional 417,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gen Digital

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of Gen Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $910,138.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,573.60. This trade represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEN opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.83. Gen Digital Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 59.28%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Gen Digital’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

