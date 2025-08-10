Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Cut by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,433 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 4.3% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

