Pandora Wealth Inc. Acquires New Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 120,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $799,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 88,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after buying an additional 24,611 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,624.14. The trade was a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.2%

CBOE stock opened at $252.58 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.30 and a 1-year high of $252.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

