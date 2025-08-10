Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.52, but opened at $4.06. Organogenesis shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 377,559 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.75 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Organogenesis

In related news, insider Lori Freedman bought 9,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.78. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 846,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,912.41. This trade represents a 1.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 252,264 shares of company stock valued at $725,732. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 63,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Trading Up 0.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $577.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

Further Reading

