Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) versus Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM) Financial Contrast

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) and Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Opera and Salon Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera 0 0 6 0 3.00 Salon Media Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Opera presently has a consensus price target of $24.90, indicating a potential upside of 56.41%. Given Opera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Opera is more favorable than Salon Media Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera $480.65 million 2.96 $80.77 million $0.94 16.94 Salon Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Opera and Salon Media Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Opera has higher revenue and earnings than Salon Media Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Opera shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.4% of Opera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.6% of Salon Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Opera has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salon Media Group has a beta of -0.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Opera and Salon Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera 16.15% 9.21% 8.28% Salon Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Opera beats Salon Media Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service. It provides Opera Crypto Browser for PCs and mobile; browser-based cashback rewards programs; owns GameMaker Studio, a 2D gaming development platform; and GXC, a gaming portal. In addition, the company operates Opera Ads, an online advertising platform; and offers Web3 and e-commerce services. Opera Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Opera Limited is a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

About Salon Media Group

Salon.com, LLC, an Internet media company, operates an online news Website in the United States. It produces a content Website with various subject-specific sections. The company's Salon.com Website features various voices and perspectives; and covers a range of topics, including news, politics, race, religion, culture, entertainment, sustainability, economy and innovation, technology, and business, as well as food, and health and science. Salon.com, LLC was founded in 1995 and is based in San Francisco, California. As of November 8, 2023, Salon.com, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Find.co.

