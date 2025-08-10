Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,097 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 76.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.40.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $262.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.27. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $279.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.