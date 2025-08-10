Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Position in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCO. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 20.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 16.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brink’s news, insider Michael E. Sweeney sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $130,151.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,790.30. This trade represents a 11.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,802 shares of company stock worth $280,262. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $105.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.37. Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.91. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 86.86% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 28th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

