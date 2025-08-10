Oncobiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Oncobiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTLK. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oncobiologics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncobiologics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Oncobiologics Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of OTLK opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. Oncobiologics has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.26.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts expect that Oncobiologics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncobiologics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Oncobiologics by 34,936.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Oncobiologics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Oncobiologics by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oncobiologics by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 25,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Oncobiologics by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 44,063 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncobiologics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

