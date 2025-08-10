Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) vs. JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Critical Analysis

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) and Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

JD.com has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocado Group has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares JD.com and Ocado Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.com 3.77% 16.41% 7.40% Ocado Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

16.0% of JD.com shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares JD.com and Ocado Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.com $1,199.85 billion 0.04 $5.67 billion $4.11 7.66 Ocado Group $1.55 billion 2.85 -$429.66 million N/A N/A

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than Ocado Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for JD.com and Ocado Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.com 1 4 9 1 2.67 Ocado Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

JD.com presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.73%. Given JD.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe JD.com is more favorable than Ocado Group.

Summary

JD.com beats Ocado Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry. It also provides online marketplace services for third-party merchants; marketing services; and omni-channel solutions to customers and offline retailers, as well as online healthcare services. In addition, the company develops, owns, and manages its logistics facilities and other real estate properties to support third parties; offers asset management services and integrated service platform; leasing of storage facilities and related management services; and engages in online retail business. Further, it provides integrated data, technology, business, and user management industry solutions to support the digitization of enterprises and institutions; and technology-driven supply chain solutions and logistics services. The company was formerly known as 360buy Jingdong Inc. and changed its name to JD.com, Inc. in January 2014. JD.com, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services. The company is involved in the software and robotics platform business that provides the Ocado Smart Platform as a managed service, as well as offers Ocado Intelligent Automation that sells its technology to warehouse environments in non-grocery markets. In addition, the company provides online retail and automated storage and retrieval solutions for general merchandise to corporations. Ocado Group plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

