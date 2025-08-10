NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,436 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.6%

NXPI stock opened at $207.16 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $259.74. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,240. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,556.80. This trade represents a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

