NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 6.3% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,687,440 shares of company stock valued at $862,095,782. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $182.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.71. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

