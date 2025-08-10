NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 103.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,411 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,015 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.6% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 204.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,987,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.75.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $182.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total transaction of $13,678,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,223,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,354,451,775.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,687,440 shares of company stock valued at $862,095,782 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

