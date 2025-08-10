Nuveen LLC Makes New $940.02 Million Investment in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,474,664 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $940,015,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.68% of Comcast at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 1,959.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,228,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $488,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586,329 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255,683 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 724.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $374,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,641 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402,377 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,968,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

