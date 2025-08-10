Nuveen LLC Invests $658.98 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,274,816 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $658,981,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.50% of ConocoPhillips as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.63.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of COP opened at $93.91 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $116.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

