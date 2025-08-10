Nuveen LLC Buys New Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,241,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,961,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.59% of McDonald’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $296,216.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,187. This represents a 11.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,280 shares of company stock worth $2,215,178 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $305.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.49. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $265.33 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.87.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

