Nuveen LLC Acquires Shares of 3,882,465 GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,882,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,075,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.36% of GE Aerospace as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 526.6% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.1% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 186.7% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $274.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.31 and a 200 day moving average of $221.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $277.18.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

