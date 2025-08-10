Northeast Financial Group Inc. Takes $368,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 263.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,747,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:AMP opened at $504.51 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.14 and a 12-month high of $582.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.18.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $4.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $534.71.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

