Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR) Stock Position Reduced by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,931 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nomura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomura alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Nomura Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.78. Nomura Holdings Inc ADR has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings Inc ADR will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Nomura Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.