New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,566,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,777,000 after buying an additional 351,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,286,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after purchasing an additional 310,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,272,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,584,000 after purchasing an additional 227,052 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $9,858,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,399,000 after purchasing an additional 154,751 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.50 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $60.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.11 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

