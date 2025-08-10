New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INSP. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 356.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler set a $150.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $174.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.31.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $79.18 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.92 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.63.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

