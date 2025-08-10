Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 1.2% – Time to Buy?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,208.06 and last traded at $1,194.75. 1,058,187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,207,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,180.37.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group restated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,232.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,094.45.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,226 shares of company stock valued at $183,849,784 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 343,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,299,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,164,134,000 after buying an additional 1,236,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,076,903,000 after buying an additional 570,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

