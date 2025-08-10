Needham & Company LLC Increases JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $55.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.09% from the stock’s current price.

FROG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price objective on JFrog and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.87.

FROG stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. JFrog has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 23,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $999,456.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 686,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,623,297.60. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $1,459,850.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,239,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,846,354.13. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,050,150. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 185,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,035 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

