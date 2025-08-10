Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 264 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,405 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 101.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,374,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,068,000 after buying an additional 692,113 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11,484.5% during the first quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 678,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,998,000 after buying an additional 672,535 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,797,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,866,000 after buying an additional 637,298 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $64.06 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $45.74 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.